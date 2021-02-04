Bill to end legal notice requirement in newspapers advances

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Bill to end legal notice requirement in newspapers advances

By KEITH RIDLER
 
Share

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation to end the requirement that state agencies and local municipalities publish legal notices in newspapers headed to the full House on Thursday.

The House State Affairs Committee approved the measure that would eliminate a source of income for Idaho newspapers.

Republican Rep. Jon Weber sponsored the bill that has appeared in various forms in previous years but ultimately failed. Weber said the bill is needed to save government entities money. He said the various government entities could publish legal notices on their own websites.

Legal notices are a form of advertising government entities in Idaho are required by law to purchase to publicize such things as new laws, construction project bid requests and important meetings.

Other news
An Aymara man walks on the dry cracked bed of Lake Titicaca, in Huarina, Bolivia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The lake's low water level is having a direct impact on the local flora and fauna and is affecting local communities that rely on the natural border between Peru and Bolivia for their livelihood. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A drought alert for receding Lake Titicaca has Indigenous communities worried for their future
Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell (25) greets right fielder Jake Fraley in the dugout before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reds beat NL West-leading Dodgers 6-5, move a half-game back in NL Central
Black Belt Eagle Scout, second right, performs during the Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in Chicago on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Casey)
Black Belt Eagle Scout’s latest record inspired by return home to Swinomish tribe’s ancestral lands

“I realize that change isn’t easy,” Weber said. “And I certainly understand why newspapers would want to hold on to every bit of revenue, especially as more and more readers move to different online platforms for their information and news.”

Lawmakers opposed to the measure said it will make finding legal notices difficult to impossible. They also noted newspaper archives can go back decades, providing important information for future generations that would be lost under the new law.

Republican Rep. Vito Barbieri, a conservative six-term lawmaker with a history of feuding with journalists, opposed the bill.

“I am no friend of the newspapers given the history of deliberate and ruthless, reckless political misreporting at times,” he said. “And I’d, of course, personally just love to hit the newspapers where it hurts — money.”

However, he questioned the ability of people using online search engines to find the information they needed that would be scattershot across multiple government websites. He also said the archival information contained by newspapers needed to be preserved with the public notice requirement.

“I believe the necessity of proper physical archiving of news as well as notices for future historians is extremely important,” he said.

A number of newspaper executives spoke against the measure, including Pam Morris, publisher of the twice-weekly Idaho Mountain Express based in the resort and recreation town of Ketchum in central Idaho.

“Print newspapers and newspaper websites are the best possible way to let the public know what government is doing,” Morris said. “The bill would unnecessarily break that system and would leave Idahoans in the dark.”

Government websites can hide information under layers of electronic pages, she said.

The Newspaper Association of Idaho has a searchable website where Idaho newspapers post the public notices they receive.

Seth Grigg, executive director at Idaho Association of Counties, said his group backed the bill. He said 43 of Idaho’s 44 counties have websites and already post agendas for meetings.

“This is an annual priority for county officials,” Grigg said, noting previous attempts to end public notice requirements in newspapers.

The Association of Idaho Cities also supported the bill.

Sean Schupack of the Idaho Associated General Contractors, representing some 600 companies, opposed the measure. “Our industry relies on the stability, transparency and consistency that public notices, and in particular public bid notices for construction projects, that newspapers provide,” he said.