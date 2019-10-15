The Latest: 2 N Macedonia officers among suspected smugglers

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

The Latest: 2 N Macedonia officers among suspected smugglers

 
Share

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The Latest on Europe migrant issues (all times local):

7:20p.m.

Authorities in North Macedonia say they broke up a large migrant-smuggling ring and two police officers were among the nine people arrested.

Police said the arrests were made during raids on Monday and Tuesday in Skopje and two other cities following an eight-month surveillance operation.

Other news
FILE - A makeshift memorial to Katherine Janness is seen at the entrance to Piedmont Park, Aug. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. Atlanta police renewed calls Friday, July 28, 2023, for the public's help to try to solve the gruesome stabbing death of the woman who was walking her dog at a popular park two years earlier, a killing that stoked fear across the city. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
2 years after a woman and her dog were slain in an Atlanta park, police renew calls for public help
AP News Verification
Claims of roadside workers being given fentanyl-laced water by strangers are without merit
Park guests stroll past the statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney is asking a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to Disney World's governing district. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit against Disney’s efforts to neutralize governing district takeover

They say the nine suspects all were identified as citizens of North Macedonia ages 20 to 49.

Police spokesman Toni Angelovski said the smuggling group allegedly organized transportation and shelter in North Macedonia for about 400 migrants between March and October.

The group allegedly made about 200,000 euros ($220,000) from its activities.

Angelovski says the migrants were from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraq and Bangladesh and illegally entered North Macedonia from Greece in the south intending to travel through to Serbia in the north.

___

5:15 p.m.

Austrian police say a 33-year-old Afghan asylum-seeker who killed a farmer and severely injured a social worker at his shelter was known to the authorities for previous violent acts.

Police officer Andreas Pilsl said Tuesday the suspect, whose identity hasn’t been released, was reported to police before participating in a brawl at a community college and damaging a car after he failed his driving license test.

The man killed a 63-year-old farmer Monday afternoon, when he tried to steal his car after he had stabbed a 32-year-old social worker at his shelter in Wullowitz near the Czech border.

Austrian news agency APA reported the social worker is still in life-threatening condition.

Police said the man arrived in Austria in 2015 and an appeal against the rejection of his asylum request is still pending.

___

12:40 p.m.

Lebanon’s defense minister said his country and Cyprus have agreed to work together on curbing boat loads of migrants from reaching the east Mediterranean island nation.

Elias Bou Saab said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart on Tuesday that Lebanon would pass on information to Cypriot authorities to better coordinate in heading off such arrivals.

Saab said Lebanon understands Cypriot concerns over such arrivals and that the Lebanese navy had stopped migrants trying to reach Cyprus “many times.”

Saab added that the both countries are looking to better coordinate their naval forces.

Cyprus officials have said that the EU-member country leads the 28 member-bloc in the number of asylum applications relative to its population.