The Latest: Prosecutor wants corruption report made public

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on a Statehouse corruption probe in South Carolina (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

A South Carolina prosecutor is asking a judge to release a State Grand Jury report on political corruption, saying it has information of great public interest.

In a court filing Thursday, Solicitor David Pascoe wrote the grand jury finished its two-year term in June and the main suspects in the Statehouse corruption probe have been indicted.

Four Republican lawmakers have pleaded guilty, although none served prison time. Two more are awaiting trial. Most of the charges were for using their offices for personal gain or converting campaign money to their own use.

Pascoe says releasing the report is the best way to fight public corruption. He also the report suggests specific actions the Legislature can make.

State law typically keeps grand jury actions and reports secret.

___

3:25 a.m.

The former chairman of a powerful South Carolina legislative committee is accused of lying to a grand jury investigating Statehouse corruption.

Court records show Republican Jim Harrison was indicted last month on perjury charges. The indictment says Harrison told jurors he only worked on other politicians’ campaigns for consultant Richard Quinn. But it says he also sponsored and voted on legislation that favored Quinn clients.

The grand jury previously charged the 67-year-old with criminal conspiracy and misconduct. Prosecutors say Harrison failed to reveal in financial disclosure statements that he was paid $900,000 by working for Quinn.

Harrison goes to trial Oct. 22 on the conspiracy and misconduct charges. Harrison’s attorney Reggie Lloyd says the new indictment is a ploy to make Harrison plead guilty.