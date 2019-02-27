FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
April 30 congressional primary set after Walter Jones’ death

 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has set election dates to fill an eastern North Carolina congressional seat left empty after this month’s death of Republican Rep. Walter Jones Jr.

Cooper’s proclamation Wednesday directs 3rd Congressional District primary elections for April 30, based on candidate filing next week.

The general election would be July 9. But a primary runoff would be held that day instead, if a leading candidate in a primary doesn’t get more than 30 percent of the vote. In that case, the general election would be Sept. 10.

The state elections board will meet Monday to set new elections for the 9th Congressional District. The board schedules those for the 9th because it declared last week they were necessary following absentee voting fraud testimony in last fall’s race.