Man charged in deadly mall carjacking case pleads guilty

 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man charged in connection with a deadly carjacking at an upscale New Jersey mall has pleaded guilty.

Kevin Roberts pleaded guilty last week to carjacking as part of a deal with Essex County prosecutors. The deal came about four months after another man charged in the case was convicted on felony murder charges.

Roberts had been due to go on trial in September. He faces a 20-year state prison term when he’s sentenced Nov. 13.

Prosecutors say Roberts was among four men involved in the December 2013 carjacking and fatal shooting of Dustin Friedland at The Mall At Short Hills in Millburn. Friedland’s wife testified at trial about seeing him gunned down in front of her.

Trials for the two remaining defendants are pending.