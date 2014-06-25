Amboy man to be sentenced for 2012 beating death

DIXON, Ill. (AP) — A northern Illinois man convicted of killing a 79-year-old Amboy man faces sentencing.

Thirty four-year-old Matthew Welling is to be sentenced Wednesday in Lee County court. Jurors convicted him last month of murder and home invasion in the 2012 death of Leroy Daniels, who was slashed, stabbed and beaten. The Telegraph in Dixon reports (http://bit.ly/TvJBE9 ) the weapon was a broken vase and Welling faces up to 180 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Welling was arrested after police discovered his ID along with other DNA evidence.

Autopsy results found Daniels had a broken jaw, ribs and nose, along with more than 30 cuts and stabs to his head. He bled to death from a deep cut to the back of his neck.

Amboy is located about 40 miles southwest of Rockford.

___

Information from: Dixon Telegraph, http://www.saukvalley.com