FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Texas researchers seek to develop algae bloom warning system

 
Share

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Texas researchers are trying to develop an early warning system to help health officials handle “red tide” algae blooms that can cause breathing problems in humans.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi experts are hoping water sampling and media reports could provide data to support a system to better prepare for the algae blooms, the Corpus Christi Caller-Times reported. Researchers are seeking funding to fully develop the warning system for hospitals and emergency rooms.

“At minimum, I’m hoping we can tell hospitals when red tide is coming here to help them with diagnosis,” said Larry McKinney, director of the university’s Harte Research Institute. Symptoms can include coughing, watery eyes and burning nasal passages.

Red tide has blanketed parts of the Texas coast, but blooms don’t occur every year. Research indicates outbreaks of the fish-killing algae might be occurring more often and lingering longer.

Other news
Fans cheer during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and Vietnam in Hamilton, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Ticket sales nearing 1.6 million for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
A man negotiates neck-deep floodwaters in his village caused by Typhoon Doksuri in Laoag city, Ilocos Norte province, northern Philippines, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri blew ashore in a cluster of islands and lashed northern Philippine provinces with ferocious wind and rain Wednesday, leaving at least a few people dead and displacing thousands of others as it blew roofs off rural houses, flooded low-lying villages and toppled trees, officials said. (AP Photo/Bernie Sipin Dela Cruz)
AP Week in Pictures: Asia
Nigeria's Onome Ebi, left, and Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Ohale scored once and Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Danger time for co-hosts as Australia faces a must-win match against Canada at the Women’s World Cup

“What is striking to me is the increase in red tide frequency since the mid-1990s,” said Mike Wetz, a marine biology professor at the university. “Basically, the blooms appear to be lasting longer and becoming more frequent. This is based on observations reported in Caller Times articles going back to the 1950s.”

The university’s scientists have drawn a possible link between red tide blooms around Corpus Christi and increased respiratory health issues in the area.

Researchers looked for a historic correlation between red tide and respiratory illness by comparing decades of newspaper reports to 2 million health records. They’re now studying natural factors that coincide with red tide blooms to determine whether they can predict when the Gulf of Mexico’s tide is ripe for an algal bloom.

“On both coasts, the blooms typically start offshore and work their way in closer to the coast,” Wetz said. “Our optimal time frame for blooms seems to be August/October, so that’s what we are looking for this year.”

___

Information from: Corpus Christi Caller-Times, http://www.caller.com