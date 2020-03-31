Woman imprisoned in trooper slaying case sues parole board

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Woman imprisoned in trooper slaying case sues parole board

 
Share

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi woman convicted of helping her boyfriend kill a state trooper decades ago has filed a lawsuit against the parole board, claiming the board has not granted her parole because of unfair retaliation.

Anita Krecic, 60, was convicted of accessory to murder in 1987 in the fatal shooting of state trooper David Bruce Ladner. She was sentenced to life in prison before Mississippi passed a law denying parole for all life sentences. She was eligible after serving 10 years.

Krecic said she has been a “model prisoner” over the past 30 years but has been denied parole at least nine times, The Clarion-Ledger reported.

She filed a lawsuit last year alleging discrimination and retaliation in Rankin County Circuit Court, but on Friday the suit was refiled in federal court, the paper reported.

Other news
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages
Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes

Krecic and her then-boyfriend Tracy Alan Hansen were wanted for robbery in Florida when Ladner pulled them over for speeding on April 10, 1987. Hansen shot Ladner in the back and neck, then stole his gun and patrol car. Ladner was hospitalized and died two days later.

Hansen was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death. He was executed in 2002.

Krecic said she was with the wrong man and was on drugs at the time of the shooting. The lawsuit said the parole board is “turning a blind eye” to the “positive strides” Krecic has made.

Krecic’s family has previously said that since she didn’t pull the trigger, she should be released.

Ladner’s family and the State Troopers Association has continuously urged the parole board to deny Krecic’s requests for parole.

On behalf of the parole board, Special Attorney General J. Chadwick Williams denied Krecic’s claims and said the board acted reasonably.

A court hearing on the lawsuit wasn’t immediately set.