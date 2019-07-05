Lone survivor of crash that killed 4 teens goes home

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — The lone survivor of a crash last month that killed four suburban Omaha teenage girls has been released from the hospital.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 15-year-old Roan Brandon, of Gretna, is home after being released from St. Elizabeth Regional Medical Center in Lincoln.

She was among five Gretna High School classmates in a car that left the roadway June 17 and hit a guardrail, bursting into flames. The four other girls — Abigail Barth, Kloe Odermatt and Addisyn Pfeifer, all age 16, and 15-year-old Alexandria Minardi — died in the crash. All would have been high school juniors this fall.

Brandon’s family had said that Roan was awake and talking a few days after the crash. She suffered burns and a broken clavicle that required surgery.

