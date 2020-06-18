RI Supreme Court allows use of forcibly collected DNA

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

RI Supreme Court allows use of forcibly collected DNA

 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that DNA collected by pepper spraying a man who’s accused of murder can be used in court, striking down a Superior Court judge’s ruling.

In a 4-to-1 decision, the state Supreme Court ordered the Superior Court to allow the evidence in a murder trial against Malcolm Querido in connection to the 2014 stabbing of Robert Bullard, the Providence Journal reported.

While in the Adult Correctional Institution’s custody, Querido refused to grant a DNA sample to confirm a preliminary match from blood droplets left at the crime scene. The droplets matched a DNA sample from Querido in a government database.

Police and correctional officers used pepper spray to get Querido out of his cell, strapped him to a chair and forcibly collected a cheek swab, according to the newspaper.

Superior Court Judge Robert D. Krause, who previously granted the defenses motion to exclude the sample, said that the video of the incident was “one of the most disturbing clips I have seen in a long, long time.”

“It reflected conduct of law enforcement officers ... acting in a most unsettling manner. And I use ‘unsettling’ charitably,” Krause said.

Justice Maureen McKenna Goldberg wrote in the Supreme Court’s statement that “the use of force in this case was objectively reasonable ... because the intrusion into the defendant’s Fourth Amendment interests was minimal and was far outweighed by the countervailing government interests.”

Judith Crowell, Querido’s lawyer, said “I respect the court’s decision, but I disagree.”