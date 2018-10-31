FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ex-police officer charged in alleged overtime scam

 
Share

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut police officer who served as his department’s spokesman has been charged with 87 counts of forgery in what authorities are calling an alleged overtime pay scam.

State police say former West Haven Sgt. David Tammaro turned himself in Wednesday. He posted $10,000 bail and was ordered to appear in state court Nov. 13.

An arrest warrant says another former West Haven officer accused Tammaro of falsifying hours on overtime slips and forging the signatures of supervisors needed to approve the overtime over several years.

Other officers told investigators the allegations against Tammaro were not true and blamed other officers who had issues with Tammaro.

Tammaro didn’t immediately return a message Wednesday. He retired from the department in August after having been placed on paid administrative leave.