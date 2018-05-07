FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man arrested after officers find 2 bodies in his apartment

 
Share

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tulsa police say they arrested a man after officers discovered the remains of two women in his apartment bathroom with apparent gunshot wounds.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Dave Walker says the women were found in Rolando Morales’ apartment Sunday after his ex-wife notified police that there may be bodies there.

Investigators suspect the shootings occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday or around midnight Sunday during a party. Walker identified the victims as Amber Collins and Priscilla Ochoa.

Walker says Morales is also accused of setting a car on fire to allegedly “conceal the fact” that the bodies were in his apartment. The 35-year-old has been arrested on two charges of first-degree murder and one charge of third-degree arson.

Morales is being held at Tulsa County jail without bond.