FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ex trooper seeking to rejoin force charged in domestic case

 
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont State Police trooper who had been seeking to rejoin the force has pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic violence and other offenses that were discovered during a pre-employment background check.

Police say 32-year-old Roel Diaz of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested Wednesday at the Royalton State Police barracks on a variety of charges including first-degree aggravated domestic assault.

He appeared in court Friday in Brattleboro where he entered the plea and was ordered held without bail. His attorney declined to comment.

Diaz was hired as a state trooper in 2015 and served in the Brattleboro and Westminster area until he resigned in August 2017 due to personal reasons.

The re-employment investigation determined the charges arose from a Feb. 25, 2017, incident in Putney.