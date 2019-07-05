Ex trooper seeking to rejoin force charged in domestic case

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont State Police trooper who had been seeking to rejoin the force has pleaded not guilty to charges of domestic violence and other offenses that were discovered during a pre-employment background check.

Police say 32-year-old Roel Diaz of Brooklyn, New York, was arrested Wednesday at the Royalton State Police barracks on a variety of charges including first-degree aggravated domestic assault.

He appeared in court Friday in Brattleboro where he entered the plea and was ordered held without bail. His attorney declined to comment.

Diaz was hired as a state trooper in 2015 and served in the Brattleboro and Westminster area until he resigned in August 2017 due to personal reasons.

The re-employment investigation determined the charges arose from a Feb. 25, 2017, incident in Putney.