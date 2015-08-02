A glance of the basic rules for keeping kosher

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

A glance of the basic rules for keeping kosher

By The Associated Press
 
Share

The laws for keeping kosher are complex. A breakdown of the basic rules:

MEAT AND FISH:

The Torah, the Jewish holy scripture, identifies specific animals that may or may not be eaten. It says a land animal is kosher if it has split hooves and chews its cud, lists 24 non-kosher bird species and allows only water creatures with fins and scales to be eaten. All reptiles, amphibians, worms and most insects are not kosher. The laws also dictate how the animals should be slaughtered and which parts may be eaten.

___

DAIRY:

Milk products and meat must never be combined, and there is a waiting period between eating one and then the other.

___

FRUITS AND VEGETABLES:

All are generally kosher if they are natural and unprocessed, but they must be free of insects.

___

OTHER FOODS:

Food without either meat or milk products are considered pareve. Unprocessed grains and juices, soft drinks, coffee, tea and candy are considered pareve, and may be eaten with either meat or dairy. Grape juice must be certified kosher, and eggs must be checked for blood spots.

___

ALCOHOL:

Wine and brandy must be certified kosher, while most beer and liquor are generally OK unless flavor has been added.

___

UTENSILS:

Separate utensils are used for meat and dairy. Most dishes and utensils must be ritually immersed and blessed before they are kosher.

___

Sources: Vaad Hakashrus of Montana, Orthodox Union, Star-K Kosher Certification.