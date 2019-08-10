Connecticut to offer a free one-day fishing license

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Anglers will have an opportunity to fish for free in Connecticut.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is offering residents and non-residents a free one-day fishing license that’s good for inland waters and downstream on Saturday’s “Free Fishing License Day.”

Also on Saturday, DEEP will hold the 8th Annual Saltwater Fishing Day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Fort Trumbull State Park on the New London fishing pier. There will be fishing and crabbing opportunities, as well as educational activities throughout the day, including a saltwater fish exhibit.

The free licenses can be obtained from DEEP online or at any venue that sells fishing licenses.

Those 15 and younger do not need a license but can obtain a free Youth Fishing Passport from DEEP’s online system .