Construction work begins at copper mine project in Montana

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Construction work begins at copper mine project in Montana

 
Share

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A multi-year effort to open a Montana copper mine has begun with construction work at the Black Butte Copper Project.

The state Department of Environmental Quality issued a mining permit last month for the first phase of the work, The Independent Record reported Sunday.

The permit allows Sandfire Resources America, formerly Tintina Resources, to build roads and pads and construct a small reservoir. The company continues to apply for permits to tunnel underground and eventually mine and process copper-rich ore.

While a lawsuit filed by mine opponents is pending in district court, the company began work with contractors on the site in southwestern Montana.

Other news
In this handout photo distributed by Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin, he is pictured with his daughter and wife, who he believes died of dehydration in a desert area near the border between Libyan and Tunisia. Nyimbilo had collapsed on the treacherous desert journey and encouraged his wife and daughter to keep going. He survived but says Matyla Dosso and six-year-old Marie likely did not. (Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin via AP)
‘God willing, we will meet again in Libya.’ A migrant family’s tale shows chaos at Tunisian border
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove works against a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Musgrove sharp and Tatis homers to lead the Padres to a 7-1 win over the Rangers
Beachgoers wade in the ocean at Crandon Park, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Key Biscayne, Fla. Humans naturally look to water for a chance to refresh, but when water temperatures get too high, some of the appeal is lost. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Water is refreshing in the heat, right? In parts of Florida this past week, not so much

“Life changed a lot on Aug. 15,” Sandfire Senior Vice President Jerry Zieg said. “We’re past the permitting phase, which is a phase where you spend a lot of time on the phone and sitting around waiting for things to happen. Now we’re just really, really busy.”

Supporters tout the economic benefit for Meagher County and the state, including revenue estimates of nearly $2 billion.

The mine is located next to Sheep Creek, a major tributary of the Smith River, and the proximity has spurred groups such as the Montana Environmental Information Center and Trout Unlimited to oppose the project.

Mine opponents filed a lawsuit in June challenging the state’s decision to permit the mine and questioning whether environmental analysis fully analyzed the risks.

Opponents are also attempting to intervene with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation as Sandfire seeks a change of use to lease water rights for the mine.