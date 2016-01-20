Rookie officer charged in killing of unarmed man nears trial

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Rookie officer charged in killing of unarmed man nears trial

By TOM HAYS
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — A rookie New York Police Department officer who shot an unarmed man in a housing project stairwell is nearing a trial expected to feature testimony about the officer’s panicked and shaken state in the tragedy’s aftermath.

Jury selection began Wednesday in the case against Officer Peter Liang. The officer has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and other charges in the slaying of Akai Gurley.

Prosecutors say that Liang killed an innocent man who never posed a threat and that he argued with his partner for at least four minutes about how to respond before the victim received any medical attention.

During the exchange, Liang said, “I’m going to be fired,” according to the partner, a key prosecution witness.

The shooting occurred in November 2014 while the 28-year-old Gurley was visiting the Louis Pink Houses, a public housing complex in Brooklyn. Liang, who had been an officer for about 18 months, and the partner were patrolling the complex where reports of violent crime had spiked.

Liang had his gun drawn as they descended onto an eighth-floor landing in a darkened stairwell, prosecutors said. Meanwhile, Gurley opened the door into the seventh-floor landing after giving up his wait for an elevator. Liang, gun in his left hand and a flashlight in his right, fired a shot, prosecutors said. The bullet ricocheted and struck Gurley in the chest, who made it down two flights of stairs before collapsing.

Defense attorneys have indicated that Liang will take the witness stand to tell jurors he didn’t mean to fire his weapon. At a pretrial hearing, a police lieutenant who’s also expected to testify, quoted Liang as telling him, “I shot him by accident,” and described the officer as “unsteady on his feet and incoherent.”

The investigation of the shooting was closely watched in New York City following the December 2014 decision not to indict a police officer in the chokehold death of Eric Garner. That decision — along with the another grand jury’s refusal to charge an officer in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri — prompted mass protests decrying the grand jury system as biased.