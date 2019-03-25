FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Settlement reached in lawsuits over Xarelto blood thinner

By KEVIN McGILL
 
Share

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The pharmaceutical companies behind the widely advertised blood thinner Xarelto reached a $775 million settlement in 25,000 lawsuits alleging patients were not adequately warned about the risks of life-threatening complications, plaintiff attorneys and the manufacturers said Monday.

Bayer Healthcare and Janssen Pharmaceuticals had won six of the cases that went to trial. Bayer said in an emailed statement that the settlement “allows the company to avoid the distraction and significant cost of continued litigation.”

Xarelto is the brand name for the drug rivaroxaban. Among its uses is treatment and prevention of blood clots in the leg or lung and prevention of strokes in people with irregular heartbeats. Heavily advertised on television, it was hawked in a widely seen 2015 ad featuring comedian Kevin Nealon, golfer Arnold Palmer and NASCAR driver Brian Vickers.

Lawsuits dating back to 2014 had been consolidated in federal court in New Orleans. They involved claims that users of the medication marketed by Bayer Healthcare and Janssen pharmaceuticals were not adequately informed of risks of life-threatening complications including internal bleeding, strokes and deaths.

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

“There is no admission of liability, and we remain steadfast that the claims raised in the litigation contradict years of scientific data and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s repeated confirmation of Xarelto’s safety and efficacy,” Sarah Freeman, a spokeswoman for Janssen Pharmaceuticals said in an emailed statement.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs called the settlement a “fair and just resolution” in a statement outlining its details. It said a court-appointed special master and a claims administrator will be appointed to manage claims and process any appeals.

“It may have taken more than four years and six separate trials but litigation like this is an important way for consumers to have a voice in matters of drug safety,” lead plaintiff attorney Brian Barr said in the release.

U.S. District Judge Eldon Faldon presided over the cases. He issued a series of orders Monday regarding implementation of the settlement. A detailed settlement document had not been filed as of Monday midday.

The plaintiffs’ statement said that in addition to addressing lawsuits that are already part of the multidistrict litigation, the agreement resolves newly filed claims by those who had retained a lawyer to investigate Xarelto-related personal injury claims before March 11 if they register their claim by March 28 and file suit by April 4.

Neither side had an estimate on how much an individual might get. Payments will be “substantially reduced” for people who filed on or after Dec. 1, 2015, or for those who first suffered an injury they attribute to the drug on or after March 1, 2016, the statement from the plaintiffs’ lawyers said.