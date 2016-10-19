Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Russia’s Putin willing to halt Aleppo airstrikes for longer

 
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin held out the hope of an indefinite halt to his country’s airstrikes on Aleppo after meeting with the French and German leaders, who condemned Moscow’s actions in the Syrian city.

Russia had promised an eight-hour pause on Thursday in attacks on the city by Syrian government forces under the cover of Russian air power in order to allow suffering civilians to leave and to give rebels safe passage.

“We informed them of our intention to continue, as much as possible, considering the situation on Syrian territory, a pause in the air strikes. We are ready to do this for as long as there are no clashes with rebel formations entrenched in Aleppo,” Putin said after meeting German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande in Berlin.

Hollande, speaking separately after the meeting, said: “I can’t put myself in his (Putin’s) place but what I understood was that he would go beyond the eight hours announced.”

Other news
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Federal court, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Campaign finance charge dropped from case against Sam Bankman-Fried
Pittsburgh Pirates' Carlos Santana (41) celebrates after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
The Pittsburgh Pirates are sending 1B Carlos Santana to the Brewers, AP source says
FILE - This booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. A Georgia judge ruled Thursday, July 27, 2023, that rapper Quando Rondo can no longer drive and must undergo drug testing if he wants to stay out of jail while awaiting trial on gang and drug charges. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Rapper Quando Rondo is barred from driving, must take drug tests while awaiting trial on bond

Merkel and Hollande strongly criticized the Russian and Syrian government airstrikes on Aleppo, and Hollande said that “what is happening in Aleppo is truly a war crime.”

“The first demand is an end to the bombing ... by the regime and Russian planes,” Hollande said.

Merkel described the talks on Syria as “very hard.”

Asked about the possibility of sanctions against Russia over Syria, both leaders indicated that they remain an option.

“We can’t deny ourselves the option but the priority has to be to help people,” Merkel said.