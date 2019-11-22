U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Pipeline spill of produced water far larger than estimated

 
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a pipeline spill of so-called “produced water” in western North Dakota was much larger than initially estimated by state inspectors.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality said Friday that about 1.4 million gallons of produced water were released in the Oct. 1 spill into a small creek and stock pond located about 1.5 miles north of Manning. The original report said the spill included about 21,000 gallons of the water, which often contains various chemicals and traces of oil.

Inspectors say the initial estimate was based on “observation of surface impacts.” The follow-up investigation included an analysis of meter readings.

The creek discharges into the Knife River about a mile away, but inspectors say no impacts have been detected in the river.

This story has been corrected to take out the reference to March in first paragraph. The spill occurred on Oct. 1.