Texas school district ordered to pay $9.2M in copyright suit

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal jury has ruled that the Houston school district must pay an Austin-company $9.2 million after concluding dozens of district workers violated federal copyright laws by repeatedly misusing one of the firm’s study guides.

The Houston Chronicle reports that DynaStudy had alleged school district employees had cropped out the company’s logo, hid copyright violation warnings and widely distributed the manipulated study guides to colleagues throughout the district.

DynaStudy had first raised its concerns in 2012 and later filed its lawsuit in 2016.

In an email, company owner Ellen Harris said that the verdict “affirms copyright law and enables DynaStudy to reimagine the best possible business model to accomplish its mission.”

In a statement, the Houston school district said it is “reviewing the verdict to determine next steps.”

