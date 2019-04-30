FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
USM to partner with independent composites lab

 
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An independent composites lab plans to partner with the University of Southern Maine.

The collaboration between the university and the Maine Composites Alliance will bring $1.5 million worth of equipment to USM Portland campus.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the Composite Engineering Research Laboratory specializes in education, analytical services and product development. Stephen Von Vogt from Maine Composites Alliance said the partnership will educate students and place them with companies.

Composites are increasingly used in industries such as boat-building and construction, which are looking for workers with composites experience and skills.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com