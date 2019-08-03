Study: Centers turn away patients on opioid medication

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Study: Centers turn away patients on opioid medication

 
Share

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A recent University of Kansas study found that many treatment centers for addiction in the Kansas City area will not accept or have restrictions on accepting patients who have been prescribed medications to fight their addiction.

Nancy Kepple, an assistant professor for KU’s School of Social Welfare, is the lead author of the study. The study surveyed 360 Kansas City-area treatment facilities to determine their acceptance rates of people with opioid use disorder who have been prescribed medications to treat the disorder, she told the Lawrence Journal-World .

The study found 40% of those treatment centers resist accepting those patients who take medication to treat the disorder.

Doctors have been increasingly prescribing medications to treat people with opioid use disorder. Some of those medications include methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone.

Other news
FILE - Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden attends an agriculture and rural issues roundtable hosted by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin on June 28, 2021, in Onalaska, Wis. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S. Senate during a late night tour of the Capitol this week, action that elicited a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders. Van Orden issued a statement Thursday that did not deny the incident happened as reported, saying “bad press has never bothered me.” (Peter Thomson/La Crosse Tribune via AP, File)
Senate rebukes Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages
FILE - The House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Jan. 5, 2023. On Friday, July 28, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a new law passed by Congress “allows you to permanently remove any negative debt” from your credit report that is over two years old. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mike McDaniel confident in Dolphins’ CB depth amid Jalen Ramsey injury

Some treatment centers said they resist accepting those patients because they either don’t have the infrastructure or the knowledge of the medications to feel comfortable enough serving them, according to Kepple. Others said they are treatment centers that use the traditional 12-step program, which often adheres to a full-abstinence philosophy.

Those who use medications to fight addiction are in a precarious situation, Kepple said. If the person using the medications relapses back into addiction, they are considered more likely to overdose, which makes it more important that they receive long-term care, she said.

“There is a big movement in the recovery world about engaging people in supportive services longer than just an initial one-month to four-month treatment so they can sustain long-term recovery, but if they are not welcome or not able to access some of these supportive services, then they are left vulnerable,” Kepple said.

Many of the treatment centers reported in the study that they would be willing to serve those with medication prescriptions, but they would need help to do so. The study says, “there is a need to build supports and infrastructure to increase services access for individuals using these medications.”

___

Information from: Lawrence (Kan.) Journal-World, http://www.ljworld.com