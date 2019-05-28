FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Norfolk shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital

 
NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — One person has died and another has been injured in a shooting at an apartment in Norfolk.

Norfolk Police Chief Donald Miller says officers were called Tuesday morning to an apartment, where a woman was being held against her will.

Miller says that as officers entered the apartment, they heard two gunshots in a bedroom.

After officers forced their way into the bedroom, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One person died and the other was taken to a hospital.