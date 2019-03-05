FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Police identify couple in murder-suicide case

 
OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Police say an Oshkosh woman was fatally shot by the father of her child, who then took his own life.

Authorities say 26-year-old Clint Jorgensen called 911 about 4 p.m. Saturday. Police Chief Dean Smith says when officers arrived they heard a baby crying inside the residence.

Police found 26-year-old Brooke Harris with multiple gunshot wounds at the top of the stairs. She died at the hospital. Smith says they found Jorgensen dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and a gun next to him.

Authorities say the couple had been having relationship problems and Harris had been staying with family members. Smith says Harris had gone to the residence to drop off their 9-month-old child, who was not injured.