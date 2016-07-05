New 50-euro note unveiled to combat counterfeiting

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank has unveiled a new 50-euro note as part of a program to make it harder to counterfeit the currency shared by 19 European countries.

The bank said Tuesday that the 50-euro note (worth $55.66) is the most widely used of its banknotes, accounting for 45 percent of all euros in circulation.

The ECB, which as the monetary authority for the eurozone issues the currency, said new features in the banknote will make it safer. They include a hologram of Europa, a figure from Greek mythology, a new watermark, as well as a new emerald green reflective paint.

The new banknote will come into circulation in April next year.