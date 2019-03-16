FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Oklahoma judge stabbed in the leg, daughter is charged

 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The daughter of Tulsa County District Judge Sharon Holmes has been charged with stabbing Holmes in the leg.

Court records show 28-year-old Adrienne Smith was charged Friday with felony assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the March 2 stabbing at Holmes’ home in Tulsa.

Smith has denied the allegation. Jail records show she remained in custody on bond on Saturday.

Police say Smith initially told officers who went to the judge’s Tulsa home that she was intoxicated and in another room when her mother fell on a knife and stabbed herself.

Holmes was hospitalized after the attack.

Court records show the judge has now been granted a protective order against her daughter.