‘Meth took over’ : Teen, mother recount grisly murder

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A mother and son charged with murder say they were under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the slaying and have conflicting stories of the night of the crime.

Their stories — given in separate interviews at the Cherokee County Detention Center — offer a snapshot of a family marred by drugs and domestic violence.

Dawn Wilkins, 40, and her son, 19-year-old Charles Bridges, each face charges of murder and destruction, desecration or removal of human remains in relation to the Nov. 3 death and dismemberment of Gary James “Cotton” Stone, Wilkins’ common-law husband of about five years.

Shortly after the arrests, investigators said Bridges confessed to choking, stabbing and dismembering Stone, but he is now saying details of his statement were incorrect because he was high on meth and trying to protect his mother at the time he gave it.

“Meth took over, and I decided I wanted to try to take all the charges,” he told the Herald-Journal. “I don’t know why. I don’t even know why.”

The night Stone died, Bridges said he and a friend were preparing to go the gym when he got a call from Wilkins. Bridges said he could hear Wilkins and Stone fighting during the conversation. Stone had been convicted of domestic violence in Spartanburg and Cherokee counties and of high and aggravated assault and battery in Spartanburg County, and Bridges said he feared for Wilkins’ safety.

“I’m talking to her (on the phone) and the next thing you know, Cotton asks who she’s talking to and she says she’s talking to me and that’s when I hear him say: ‘Tell him to come on over here. When he gets here, I’m going to kill him and I’m going to kill you too,’” Bridges said.

Wilkins, who is registered as a tier II sex offender stemming from an assault in 2006, said she and Stone had been using meth and had not slept for several days when she called her son, who said he had also been using meth when he got the call.

Bridges said a friend gave him a ride to his mother’s home at 216 Harris Trail, Gaffney.

When Bridges knocked on the door, he said, Stone answered and became aggressive. Bridges said he could see his mother on the floor behind Stone and asked her to come with him, but Stone would not let either of them leave.

Bridges said Stone became aggressive, and the two started to fight.

“I’m just defending myself, and we end up on the porch and now we’re off in the yard,” Bridges said. “And we ended up getting on the ground.”

Bridges said the fight moved from the front door to the front yard, where he fell backwards and hit his head. At that point Stone laid on top of him and pulled out a knife, he said.

Contrary to his confession in November, in which he told investigators he stabbed Stone, Bridges said his mother came down from the house and stabbed Stone in the back with a knife to get him off of Bridges, at which point Bridges began choking Stone from behind.

“It didn’t register what she just did, it didn’t register at all,” he said. “You know how you can be in a fight and you can see something happen and it’s just like it didn’t happen at all?”

Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said his office’s investigation found it was Bridges who stabbed Stone during the fight.

“The question there, when he stabbed him, is why didn’t you call 911, try to render aid?” the sheriff said. “Obviously at that time would have been a good time to possibly invoke self-defense.”

Wilkins said she can’t remember what happened after Bridges and Stone started to fight.

“I don’t remember stabbing him. I really don’t,” she said. “I know after they got through fighting, I thought he was asleep. I went in the house, and I started drinking and hit the bowl a couple of times.”

When Bridges let go of Stone, he and Wilkins said they believed he was unconscious until Bridges checked on him later.

“I go out there, and I take his pulse and I’m like, ‘Holy (expletive),’ because he was dead,” Bridges said. “So I’m panicking now, she’s panicking. I’m scared, don’t know what to do, don’t want to call the police, because police have never done anything for me.”

At this point, their stories diverge. Both Wilkins and Bridges say it was the other’s idea to dismember Stone’s body and hide it under the house.

“Next thing I know, she tells me that we got to get rid of him, and I’m panicking,” Bridges said. “I just seen her stab somebody ... So now, I’m scared for my life. She says we got to make him disappear, then by God, we got to make him disappear. She told me that we needed to cut him up and everything.”

Wilkins, on the other hand, said Bridges insisted they dismember the body and attached Stone’s body to the back of a truck to move it from the front yard. Wilkins said she drove the truck behind the house and witnessed Bridges dismember Stone but did not help him do it.

“My son tells me we got to make him disappear.,” she said. “He was talking about cut him up. That scared me. It really did.”

Members of Stone’s family who noticed his disappearance called the police, who did a welfare check at the Harris Trail address the following Wednesday, five days after he died. The next day, an anonymous tip led deputies to find Stone’s remains in several containers — including suitcases and rubber bins — under the residence.

Bridges said he’s haunted by what he did and the memory of what happened keeps him from sleeping.

“What happened happened, and I’m sorry that happened. If I could go back and change it, I would,” he said. “I’m not asking for any mercy, the only thing I’m asking for is forgiveness.”

Wilkins said she’s just started to process what happened. She and Stone had been together on-and-off for years. She said the two had wedding rings tattooed on their fingers.

“We wasn’t married on paper, but in every other way possible, we were,” she said. “I mean, he was my husband, my lover, my best friend.”

