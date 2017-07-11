Latest: Officer who killed Castile gets $48,500 in agreement

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who was acquitted last month in the 2016 shooting of black motorist Philando Castile, reaching a separation agreement to leave his police department (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year’s fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile will receive $48,500 as part of a separation agreement with the Minneapolis suburb of St. Anthony.

Jeronimo Yanez, who is leaving the St. Anthony Police Department under the agreement announced Monday, also will be paid for up to 600 hours of unused compensatory time. The details were released to The Associated Press through a public information request.

Yanez, who is Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter last month in Castile’s death. Yanez shot Castile several times during a July 2016 traffic stop, seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.

Castile had a permit for the weapon. Yanez testified in his defense that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out the gun and he feared for his life.

___

5:45 p.m.

The uncle of a man fatally shot last year during a Minnesota traffic stop says he’s glad the officer who killed his nephew has left the police department.

Clarence Castile’s nephew, Philando Castile, was shot several times by police officer Jeronimo Yanez seconds after Castile told the officer he was carrying a gun. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter last month after testifying that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out the gun and he feared for his life.

Clarence Castile says Yanez is “a poor example of a police officer” and “should be in jail.”

The city of St. Anthony announced Monday that it had reached a voluntary separation agreement with Yanez.

Isaac Kauffman, a police union attorney who represented Yanez in the separation negotiations, says terms of the agreement are confidential.

___

5:20 p.m.

A Minnesota city says it reached a voluntary separation agreement with police officer Jeronimo Yanez because it was “the most thoughtful way” to get past the tragedy of the fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile.

The city of St. Anthony on Monday announced the separation with Yanez, who was acquitted of manslaughter last month in Castile’s death. Yanez, who is Latino, shot Castile several times during a July 2016 traffic stop, seconds after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.

Castile had a permit for the weapon. Yanez testified in his defense that Castile ignored his commands not to pull out the gun and he feared for his life.

The city says because Yanez wasn’t convicted of a crime, he would have had appeal and grievance rights if he’d been fired.

Terms of the deal weren’t released.

___

4:40 p.m.

The Minnesota police officer acquitted in last year’s fatal shooting of black motorist Philando Castile has left the police department where he served.

The Minneapolis suburb of St. Anthony says Jeronimo Yanez has reached a “separation agreement” and is no longer a police officer. The terms weren’t released.

The 32-year-old Castile was shot by Yanez during a traffic stop last summer after Castile informed the officer he was armed. Castile had a permit for his gun. The shooting gained widespread attention after Castile’s girlfriend livestreamed its aftermath on Facebook.

Yanez, who is Latino, was acquitted of manslaughter in June. On the day of the verdict, the city announced the “public will be best served” if Yanez were no longer an officer.