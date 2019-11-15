U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
Fargo officer ducking from gunfire shoots himself in hand

 
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a Fargo police sergeant was hurt when he shot himself in the hand while hunkering down after a man fired a gun toward officers.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd says Sgt. Matt Ysteboe (YIS’-tah-boe) was preparing his rifle while taking cover outside a downtown hotel about 4 a.m. Friday when the accident happened. Todd says Ysteboe suffered a serious injury. No further information about Ysteboe’s condition was released.

Todd says the 54-year-old suspect shot a revolver with a laser in the direction of officers and fired additional shots in the Radisson Hotel lobby, where he was arrested. No other injuries were reported.

Ysteboe, who was the night shift supervisor on Friday, has been with the department since 2001. He was promoted to sergeant in 2016.