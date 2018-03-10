Prosecutor clears E. Idaho police officer in fatal shooting

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say no charges will be filed against an eastern Idaho police officer who shot and killed a man while responding to a report of a suspicious person.

Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs says Idaho Falls Police officer Earl Laughter and other officers faced the threat of death or serious injury when Laughter shot and killed 54-year-old Shane McVey.

Authorities made the report public on Friday.

Idaho Falls police on Jan. 23 responded to a suspicious person call, and McVey fled into the basement of an apartment building.

The report says that when officers confronted McVey, he charged toward them and fired a stream of pepper spray. Laughter fired one round, hitting McVey, who later died at a hospital.

The report says McVey had meth and amphetamine in his system.