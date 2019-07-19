FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Pakistan’s ex-finance minister gets bail in corruption case

 
KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A defense lawyer in Pakistan says a former finance minister has been granted a week’s bail in a corruption case involving natural gas imports.

The development will delay the expected detention of ex-minister Miftah Ismail who is sought by the National Accountability Bureau.

Nihal Hashmi says the High Court in Sindh province granted Ismail bail on Friday.

Meanwhile, a court in Islamabad gave the bureau 13 days to investigate former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who was arrested on Thursday in the same case involving Ismail.

That court also dismissed the bureau’s motion against Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Premier Nawaz Sharif, which claimed she had submitted fake documents in the investigation against her father.

Sharif was removed from office in 2017 and is serving a seven-year term for corruption.