FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Missouri man charged with killing, dismembering a Kansas man

 
Share

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged Tuesday with fatally shooting another man, using an electric saw to dismember the body and setting the remains on fire.

Colton Stock, 30, is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in the death of 35-year-old Matthew Calkins, of Gardner, Kansas.

Stock was arrested May 5 after officers responded to a report of gunfire at a home where Calkins’ remains were found. An autopsy determined that Calkins was shot twice before his body was dismembered and burned.

Firefighters extinguishing the fire in the basement found Calkins’ torso. His head, arms and legs have not yet been found, Kansas City police Sgt. Richard Sharp said Tuesday.

Other news
England's Keira Walsh center sits on the pitch after an injury during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Walsh’s injury against Denmark could further deplete England’s Women’s World Cup roster
Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019, listens as Glendale police Sgt. Patrick Beaumler speaks during a press conference on the first anniversary of her daughter's disappearance on Sept. 15, 2020, at Glendale Regional Public Safety Training Center in Glendale, Ariz. Authorities announced Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that Nunez's daughter walked into a small-town police station in Montana this week. (The Arizona Republic via AP)
Arizona mom never stopped looking for her missing daughter. She showed up 4 years later in Montana
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan

“This is a very rare case,” Sharp said. “It’s a pretty disturbing scene.”

Sharp said Stock and Calkins had a “drug relationship.”

No attorney is listed for Stock online court records. He’s being held on a $1 million cash-only Bond.

Investigators believe Calkins, a 2002 graduate of the Kansas School for the Deaf, was killed sometime between May 3 and May 5, The Kansas City Star reported .

Clay County prosecutors charged Stock after detectives found his DNA on the trigger and grip of a revolver at the home, according to charging documents, and a bullet removed from Calkins’ body matched a round fired by the gun at the police crime lab.

An acquaintance of both men, Floyd Wood, told police that the day before Calkins’ remains were found, Stock told him he wanted to find Calkins to “have a little talk and scare him a little bit,” according to charging documents.

Calkins was with Stock when Wood last saw him alive, he said.

Wood told police that Stock attacked him at the home the day before Calkins’ remains were found. Wood said he managed to get away and ran out of the house.

Stock was charged with assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in the alleged attack on Wood.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com