Minister in Poland calls LGBT march a ‘parade of sodomites’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s right-wing defense minister has used the term “sodomites” to describe those who took part in a weekend LGBT pride parade.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Sunday on TV Trwam, a Catholic, pro-government station, that the march of 5,000 people the day before in the city of Poznan was an example of city authorities focusing on “ideology” rather than taking care of daily municipal issues.

He called the march “another parade of sodomites who are trying to impose their own interpretation of civic rights on other people.”

The remark seemed intended to discredit Poznan city authorities, who are opposed to Poland’s conservative government, ahead of local election in the fall.

Views on homosexuality are evolving in Poland, with greater acceptance in the cities but still strong opposition in conservative circles.