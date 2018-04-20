Man gets 50 years after plea deal in Dubuque slaying

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A Dubuque man has been given 50 years in prison for killing a woman at her home in Dubuque.

Court records say 36-year-old Michael Piantieri pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder for the Dec. 2 slaying of 42-year-old Beverly Puccio. Prosecutors lowered the charge from first-degree murder in exchange for his plea.

Piantieri must serve at least 35 years before he could become eligible for parole.

He also pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness for harassing his girlfriend about talking to police.

The court records say surveillance video showed Puccio and Piantieri at a bar Dec. 2 and that they left about 8 p.m. in a cab that took them to her home. The records say he denied going into Puccio’s home.