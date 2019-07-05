Utah woman held in connection with a Draper fire

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — A Utah woman is facing charges after authorities say she was seen carrying a bucket at the scene of a brush fire in Draper.

KSL-TV reports Crystal LeBaron was arrested this week in connection with a fire Tuesday that threatened three homes.

No injuries were reported, but some residents were placed on standby for possible evacuation.

A neighbor told police the 20-year-old LeBaron told them she made “a little fire and the wind blew it into the gully.”

Her sister also told police LeBaron came home and admitted that she started the fire.

It was not known if LeBaron had an attorney.

___

Information from: KSL-TV, http://www.ksl.com/