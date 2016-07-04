Woman dies of injuries following ATV crash

KINGSTON, Idaho (AP) — A 60-year-old Silverton woman has died of her injuries following an all-terrain vehicle crash last week that killed the driver in northern Idaho.

Idaho State Police says Kristi Hunnicutt died Saturday evening at Kootenai Health.

She was riding in the ATV when it crashed June 25, ejecting both her and 51-year-old Thomas Schwartzenberger of Cheney, Washington.

Authorities say Schwartzenberger lost control of the machine on a turn and left the road. He struck a tree and went down a long embankment where he struck another tree. He died at the scene.