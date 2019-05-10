FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Animal rights group asks Noem to rethink Rushmore fireworks

 
Share

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An animal rights group is asking South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to reconsider her decision to blow off fireworks at Mount Rushmore for the Fourth of July celebration in 2020.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said Friday that its president sent a letter to Noem suggesting she consider replacing the fireworks with a drone show. The letter from Ingrid Newkirk said fireworks can scare animals and start wildfires, among other hazards.

Newkirk said drone shows are safer and don’t cause pollution.

Noem spokesman Joshua Shields called PETA’s suggestion “puzzling” and said forest animals might not react well to “hundreds of drones buzzing and blinking” around the monument at night.

The fireworks show was discontinued a decade ago due to forest fire concerns caused by a pine beat infestation. Shields said the latest fireworks technology is safe.