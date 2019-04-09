FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Third Mussolini descendent enters Italian political arena

By COLLEEN BARRY
 
Share

MILAN (AP) — A third descendant of Benito Mussolini is entering Italy’s political arena.

Caio Giulio Cesare Mussolini — Mussolini’s great-grandson, whose name is taken from one of ancient Rome’s most famous rulers — is running as a candidate in European elections for the far-right Brothers of Italy Party.

Party leader Giorgia Meloni announced Mussolini’s candidacy over the weekend. His political ambitions follow that of his second cousins, Alessandra Mussolini, an EU parliamentarian for Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party, and Rachele Mussolini, a Rome city council member associated with Brothers of Italy.

Meloni said online protests against the latest Mussolini political debut led Facebook to cancel his profile because of his last name. Caio Mussolini said Tuesday that his profile had been restored, with apologies.

Other news
A house stands at a burnt forest near Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. A third successive heat has struck Greece, amid more evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days, while the temperature in many parts of the country soaring Wednesday to as high as 46.4C (115 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Exclusion zone set up around Greek military base after wildfires trigger powerful explosions
President Joe Biden speaks during the Truman Civil Rights Symposium at the National Archives Building, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Washington. Biden on Friday plans to sign an executive order while visiting Maine to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the U.S. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden will sign an executive order in Maine encouraging new inventions to be made in the US
FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order that gives decisions on the prosecution of serious military crimes, including sexual assault, to independent military attorneys, taking that power away from victims' commanders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Biden orders changes to the military code of justice for sexual assault victims

Caio Mussolini, 51, was a naval officer for 15 years, then an executive in Italy’s largest defense contractor Finmeccanica before turning to politics.

“He is a professional, a serviceman, a patriot,” Meloni said against the backdrop of the multi-arched facade of the Palace of Italian Civilization that was built by Benito Mussolini and known to modern-day Romans as the “Squared Colosseum.”

Standing beside Meloni, Caio Mussolini, who is running in southern Italy, called it an honor to run for Brothers of Italy, which he described as “patriotic, like I am.”

In an interview with the right-wing paper Libero, Caio Mussolini conceded that his name is not an easy one to carry, but that he will “never be ashamed of my family.”

Asked if he would define himself as a fascist, he responded: “Fascism died with Benito Mussolini.”

He added that he was born well after that period and that fascism was now something for “historians to study.” Anyone worried about its revival, he said, “is seeing imaginary enemies.”

“I see other dangers. The thought police, globalism, the dictatorship of political correctness, uncontrolled immigration a few small financial groups that control everything, Islamic extremism,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.

Still, Caio Mussolini recognizes the strength of the family name, making #scrivimussolini, or #writeinmussolini, a campaign motto, because, he said on Twitter, “Many want to write Mussolini on the ballot.”

Indeed, the strength of Mussolini’s rhetoric, drawing heavily on the old glory of the Roman empire, still has not lost political currency.

Opinion writer Michele Serra wrote in La Repubblica that “if the great-grandson of il Duce wasn’t named Caio Giulio Cesare, but Beppe, he would not be a candidate with Brothers of Italy, but with some boring party in the center.”

Benito Mussolini was Italy’s dictator for two decades until his summary execution in 1945.

Mussolini plunged Italy into World War II, allying himself with Nazi Germany’s leader Adolf Hitler, and signing racial laws that led to the deportation and murders of thousands of Italian Jews.

That modern-day politicians stir controversies when they praise any Mussolini accomplishment, particularly infrastructure, underlines the dictator’s fraught legacy.

Neo-fascist parties remained part of Italy’s post-war political landscape, even though supporting or promoting fascism became a crime.

Mussolini’s granddaughter Alessandra has been part of Italian politics for decades, first as a member of a party founded after the war by her grandfather’s supporters, then by successor movements that moderated their rhetoric before being absorbed into conservative parties.

At the same time, anti-fascism became prominent in post-war Italian history, wielded against even those who weren’t fascists at all. That created a political culture of rebellion against demonizing fascism, despite the damage it did.