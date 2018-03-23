FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Woman files lawsuit against former Boston official

 
BOSTON (AP) — A woman who previously withdrew her sexual harassment complaint against a former top Boston official has returned with a lawsuit.

Hilani Morales filed the lawsuit March 12 against the city and former health and human services chief Felix G. Arroyo.

Morales previously worked for Arroyo. She claims in her lawsuit she was manipulated into a sexual relationship with him in 2016 and harassed at work.

Morales says the city demoted her and moved her to another department when she reported Arroyo. She is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages.

Arroyo was fired from his job Aug. 24. Arroyo’s attorney says his client is confident he will be vindicated.

City officials said they are reviewing the lawsuit.