Springfield lawyer dies in single-engine plane crash

 
SUMMERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A 64-year-old Springfield lawyer died after a single-engine airplane crashed in Texas County.

Texas County authorities say Robert Torp was the only person on the plane when it crashed Wednesday morning near Summersville. Torp died at the scene.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the 1963 Piper Cherokee 180 was registered to someone other than Torp.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Torp had a private pilot license, which was renewed in August 2018.

Federal officials will investigate the cause of the crash.

Information from: KCUR-FM, http://www.kcur.org