Wyoming lawmakers reject bid to ban ‘coyote-whacking’

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming interim legislative committee has rejected a proposal to prohibit killing coyotes by running them over with snowmobiles.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that Teton County Democratic Rep. Mike Yin tried to bring forward a bill to ban killing or injuring predatory animals using snowmobiles.

Yin’s bill, which he first tried to push during this year’s legislative session, was rejected at a recent hearing in Thermopolis. It was inspired by Lisa Robertson, a Jackson Hole wildlife activist who has posted online videos of so-called “coyote whacking,” disgusting hunters and non-hunters alike who abide by fair-chase ethics.

“This type of slaughter is legal in Wyoming,” Robertson told the Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee. “Our native carnivores are exceptions from common-sense protections under Wyoming law.”

Coyotes are classified as predators that can be killed indiscriminately, along with red fox, skunks and raccoons.

“I think we can all take a stance and say that there is a line somewhere,” Yin told the committee.

Most members of the Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee told Yin the panel wasn’t the proper forum for the bill.

“We have a predator board that regulates predators in the state of Wyoming,” said Albany County Republican Sen. Glenn Moniz.

Robertson told the legislators she’d tried to address the issue without success through the Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board’s rulemaking process.

Yin said afterward he’d likely drop his campaign.

“I’m ultimately disappointed in the Legislature,” he said.

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com