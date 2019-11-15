Chileans agree to replace dictatorship-era constitution

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Chileans agree to replace dictatorship-era constitution

By EVA VERGARA and PATRICIA LUNA
 
Share

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s most important political parties agreed Friday to call for a new constitution to replace one imposed by a military dictatorship almost 40 years ago, a move that follows a month of turbulent social protests in the streets.

The agreement calls for an April 2020 plebiscite asking Chileans who should draft that document: the existing Congress or a new group made up of legislators and specially elected citizens. Holding the plebiscite itself will require a modification of the existing constitution.

The agreement follows 29 days of demonstrations that began with a protest over subway fares and expanded into a mass movement against inequality that has shaken the nation. At least 25 people have died and thousands have been injured.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the pact would pacify the hundreds of thousands of Chileans who have taken to the streets in recent weeks.

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

“They are hearing what the people have been asking for so long,” said Pedro Alastuey, a 36-year-old physical education teacher who took part in some of the protests. But he added, “Until they give a concrete solution to the demands of the people, it will be very hard to stop this.”

Socialists, conservatives and moderates agreed on the new plan, though the Communist Party balked, demanding an all-citizen drafting committee.

Those drafting the new constitution will start “with a blank sheet,” said Socialist congressman Marcelo Díaz.

“The agreement is historical and creates a potential path out of the crisis,” said Jenny Pribble, associate professor of political science at the University of Richmond.

She said the fact that even groups that had long balked at such changes signed on “reveals the impressive power of the street protests.

“Just one month ago, such an agreement would have seemed impossible,” she said.

A broad swath of the center and left of Chile’s political spectrum has long demanded scrapping or major overhauls to the 1980 constitution imposed by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet, which overthrew democratically elected Socialist Party President Salvador Allende in 1973.

Pinochet’s government killed or tortured thousands of suspected leftists while imposing a rigid free-enterprise model that privatized a large share of social services such as health care, pensions and education, an approach embedded in the constitution.

Even though Pinochet left power in 1990 after losing a referendum to extend his term, succeeding center-left governments found it impossible to replace his constitution — in part because the document itself created such difficult standards for passing amendments — though some reforms were made in 2005.

Under the constitution, changes to laws on health, education and many other areas require passage by a supermajority, making it easy for a conservative minority to block reforms.

Claudia Heiss of the Public Affairs Institute at the University of Chile said the 1980 charter has irked many Chileans because it was initially imposed after a fraudulent referendum and its contents “were never either proposed or ratified democratically by the Chilean people.”

It imposed “a minimum state, a subsidiary state that should basically have minimum intervention in the economy.” It also made many changes difficult by requiring super-majorities, essentially giving right-wing parties a veto over reforms.

Heiss said that has held the state back from promoting social development projects and led to the problems that eventually prompted the recent protests.

While Chile’s overall economy has boomed under the 1980 constitution, it is also one of the most unequal, with high levels of poverty plaguing a seemingly prosperous nation. More than 1.2 million pensioners receive far less than the minimum wage and many middle-class Chileans find themselves trapped by student debt.

Conservative President Sebastian Piñera wasn’t directly a part of the new agreement — a fact that “signals that his administration has been badly weakened by its mismanagement of the crisis,” Pribble said.