Florida lawmaker pleads guilty in campaign cash fraud case

 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A state representative from Jacksonville accused of using more than $65,000 in campaign contributions on personal expenses has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud and tax charges.

The Florida Times-Union (https://goo.gl/dLCswo ) reports that Democratic Rep. Reggie Fullwood pleaded guilty Thursday to two of the 14 counts in his April indictment as part of a plea deal. His sentencing is scheduled for January.

Court papers say Fullwood transferred money from his campaign account to a business account and then used an ATM card issued to his business at restaurants, grocery stores, retail stores, jewelry stores, florists, gas stations, liquor stores and cash machines. The indictment says Fullwood also submitted fraudulent campaign finance reports with inflated or non-existent campaign expenses.

The felony conviction disqualifies Fullwood from holding office. He was first elected in 2010.

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com