Federal sentence trimmed for girlfriend of dead drug dealer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The girlfriend and drug supplier of a Sioux Falls marijuana dealer killed during a botched robbery in December 2013 is getting time shaved off her federal sentence.

Faith Rasmussen was sentenced in December 2014 to nearly seven years in prison for her role in a drug ring. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports (http://argusne.ws/2cutaDL) that Rasmussen is scheduled to be released at the end of January.

Once her federal sentence is served, Rasmussen will begin an eight-year sentence on three state charges. She will be eligible for parole on those charges after serving 13 months.

Rasmussen was the girlfriend of 20-year-old Jordan LeBeau, who was killed in what authorities say was a botched robbery. Two Watertown teenagers were convicted in LeBeau’s slaying.

