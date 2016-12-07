Police suspend investigation into University of Utah rape

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police have suspended their investigated into a rape at the University of Utah as there have been no new leads.

The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2hgPGVw ) that University of Utah police reported on Oct. 31 that a woman informed police she was raped at gunpoint in her vehicle by a man in a Grim Reaper-style mask in the parking lot near the school’s Merrill Engineering Building.

University President David Pershing said in an email to students Tuesday that police are suspending the investigation because it turned up no new leads.

University of Utah Police Chief Dale Brophy says the case will be re-examined if new information or evidence is found.

Information from: Deseret News, http://www.deseretnews.com