Police: Mercedes owner fires on repo men taking his car

 
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. (AP) — A Florida Mercedes-Benz owner is charged with attempted murder after police say he fired on two repo men who were towing his car.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that the repo men were confronted by 57-year-old Juan Barquero early Thursday outside his suburban Fort Lauderdale home as they prepared to tow his Mercedes-Benz E350 sedan. The men told police Barquero had a gun and ordered them to lower his car.

The repo men jumped inside their truck, but when they started to pull away police say Barquero fired several shots at them, narrowly missing.

The men drove away and called police, who arrested Barquero.

Jail records show Barquero was being held Saturday without bail on attempted murder and other charges. Court records do not list an attorney.

