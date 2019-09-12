Belting out protest song is latest act of Hong Kong movement

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Belting out protest song is latest act of Hong Kong movement

By EILEEN NG
 
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — Thousands of people belted out a new protest song at Hong Kong’s shopping malls for a fourth straight night Thursday, the latest act of resistance highlighting the creativity of demonstrators in their months-long fight for democratic freedoms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Activists and ordinary citizens, responding to online calls, converged peacefully in at least six malls in the city to sing “Glory to Hong Kong” in a respite from recent violent clashes. More protests are expected this weekend, though on Thursday police banned one planned rally, citing safety concerns.

The protesters have adopted the song, penned anonymously, as their anthem. The lyrics reflect protesters’ vow not to surrender despite a government agreement to withdraw a proposed extradition law that sparked the summer of unrest.

The bill, which would have allowed Hong Kong suspects to be sent to the mainland for trial, heightened fears about Beijing’s growing influence over the former British colony. Protesters have widened their demands to include direct elections for the city’s leaders and police accountability.

Other news
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (44) is driven off the field after an injury against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Las Vegas. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Becker)
IR, PUP, NFI. What do all of those NFL roster designations mean?
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Prime real estate: Colorado’s return to Big 12 fits Deion Sanders’ football recruiting blueprint
Combat boots and dog tags worn by Alan Alda as he portrayed the wisecracking surgeon Hawkeye on the beloved television series "M-A-S-H" are displayed at Heritage Auctions in Irving, Texas, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. The items are up auction on July 28. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Boots and dog tags Alan Alda wore on ‘M-A-S-H’ sell at auction for $125,000 that will go to charity

At the swank IFC mall, the music reverberated through the floors as over 1,000 people repeatedly sang the song, with the melody played over speakers brought by a participant. One man spontaneously played a piano in the concourse in accompaniment.

Some put their hands to their hearts, while others turned on the lights on their cellphones and lifted five fingers in the air to represent the protesters’ five demands.

The crowd, including families with young children, students and senior citizens, also cheered and chanted slogans for more than an hour. Many were not wearing masks, the usual attire of protesters.

“This song has connected the people. We are sick and tired of China, so we don’t want to sing the Chinese national anthem,” said student Melody Chen, 17.

Kelvin Chung, a 30-year-old accountant, said the mall singing showed that Hong Kong people are peaceful in their protests. He said Beijing supporters earlier Thursday sang the Chinese anthem and waved red national flags at the mall, and that he had joined the protest singing to show that many Hong Kong citizens support the fight for democratic reforms.

“Most Hong Kong people love this song. We think that it represents our hearts, our people and our land,” he said, adding that the people will not surrender until their demands are met.

Local media also showed mass singing in at least five other malls, as has happened since Monday. Uniformed police were absent.

The song has been sung at almost every protest since it emerged Aug. 31, including during Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier match with Iran where Hong Kong soccer fans booed the Chinese national anthem before kick-off.

Protesters over the more than three months of demonstrations have also sung the Christian hymn “Sing Hallelujah to the Lord” and the “Les Miserables” tune “Do You Hear the People Sing?”

The songs have boosted protesters’ morale and highlighted their creativity in inventing new ways to get their message heard and keep the pressure on the authorities.

The Civil Human Rights Front, which has organized several massive rallies, said Thursday it is appealing a police ban on its planned march Sunday starting at Victoria Park.

Police also banned the group’s Aug. 31 march but protesters turned up anyway. Violent clashes erupted that night, with police storming a subway car and hitting passengers with batons, a water cannon and pepper spray.

Police official Kwok Chun-kit said police have reason to believe that radical protesters would break away from the march and carry out destructive acts. He noted that some activists have made online vows to escalate violence if the government fails to meet their demands by Friday.

Kwok told a news conference that the proposed route would pass close to high-risk buildings including the police headquarters, government offices and subway stations that have been a focus of protests in recent weeks.

Front coordinator Bonnie Leung said violent clashes were unrelated to the group.

“We create a safe zone for people to protest. Our marches are like Hong Kong people giving a chance to the government to end the crisis peacefully but now, they have closed the valve to release public anger. It’s like declaring war to peaceful protesters,” she told The Associated Press.

Leung accused authorities of trying to provoke protesters to conduct illegal gatherings to provide an excuse to crack down. She urged activists “not to fall into the trap,” saying protests can be in many forms and that they should keep safe to sustain the protest movement.

The ban is unlikely to deter protesters. Participants in the singing at the IFC mall shouted “See you at Victoria Park” before they left.