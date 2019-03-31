FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Wounded Texas trooper ‘in good spirits’ in hospital

 
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper remains hospitalized while recovering from being shot during a Dallas-area traffic stop that led to 15-hour standoff and a suspect arrested.

DPS Staff Lt. Lonny Haschel (HASH'-uhl) says the injured trooper was “in good spirits” Sunday. Haschel declined to release further details about the trooper wounded Friday afternoon.

A suspect was arrested Saturday at an apartment complex in Frisco, 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) north of Dallas. Officials say 42-year-old Bryan M. Cahill faces a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant.

Haschel on Saturday said Cahill was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries and was in the custody of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s officials Sunday didn’t immediately return messages on Cahill’s status.

Texas Rangers are investigating.