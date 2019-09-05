FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Officials seek man who allegedly shot Merced County deputy

 
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in central California are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a Merced County sheriff’s deputy who was investigating a domestic violence case.

Merced County Sheriff’s Officer deputy Daryl Allen says 51-year-old Guadalupe Lopez-Herrera opened fire on sheriff deputies Wednesday in Dos Palos.

The Merced Sun-Star reports deputies went to a home where Lopez-Herrera was hiding after receiving a report of domestic abuse over the weekend.

Allen says Lopez-Herrera opened fire moments after they arrived, striking one deputy, and then fled.

He says the deputy was alert and in good spirits and flown to a Modesto hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers believe Herrera could be driving a 2013 White GMC Sierra pickup with California plates.

Court document show Lopez-Herrera has a history of domestic violence allegations.

___

